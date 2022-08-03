Cottage rental scam leaves would-be renter out $4,200

A would-be renter is out $4,200 after e-transferring a down payment for a cottage in Bracebridge Ont., said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP Elgin County Detachment is investigating fraud after being called to a Southwold Township address.

OPP said that between June 3, and June 17, a resident responded to an ad on the internet to rent the cottage.

OPP were contacted after the renter requested an additional $250. When the funds were not sent, the suspect ceased all contact with the victim.