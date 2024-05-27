Cost of garbage collection going up in Wellington County

Wellington County residents will soon have to pay more for their garbage bags.

The county utilizes a user pay garbage bag system requiring residents to purchase bright yellow bags for curbside collection.

Approved bags come in two sizes – a large 30” x 38” bag or a smaller 24” x 28” bag.

Starting on July 1, the fee for those bags will increase by 50 cents.

That means a large user bag will now cost $2.50 while a smaller user bag will cost $2.

The bag fee at waste facility sites is also increasing by 50 cents to $2.50. There is no charge at the waste facility sites if the garbage is contained in a yellow user pay bag.

"Costs in most sectors, including manufacturing, have increased significantly since the last fee increase in 2016," Warden Andy Lennox said via a news release.

The release states the system ensures ‘fairness and accountability’ because residents pay for the garbage they create.