Cost of garbage collection going up in Wellington County

    Wellington County residents will soon have to pay more for their garbage bags.

    The county utilizes a user pay garbage bag system requiring residents to purchase bright yellow bags for curbside collection.

    Approved bags come in two sizes – a large 30” x 38” bag or a smaller 24” x 28” bag.

    Starting on July 1, the fee for those bags will increase by 50 cents.

    That means a large user bag will now cost $2.50 while a smaller user bag will cost $2.

    The bag fee at waste facility sites is also increasing by 50 cents to $2.50. There is no charge at the waste facility sites if the garbage is contained in a yellow user pay bag.

    "Costs in most sectors, including manufacturing, have increased significantly since the last fee increase in 2016," Warden Andy Lennox said via a news release.

    The release states the system ensures ‘fairness and accountability’ because residents pay for the garbage they create.

