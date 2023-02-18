Cosplayers flock to THEMUSEUM for return of TriCon K-W

Following a six-year hiatus, TriCon returned to THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener with all kinds of costumes and characters.

The interactive, all-ages experience runs over Family Day weekend beginning on Feb. 18 and wrapping up on Feb. 20, when admission will be half-price.

“It’s been really cool to see all of the kind of geeks in the community come out and have a place to cosplay,” said an attendee dressed up as Princess Peach.

The event features more than 80 vendors.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Kitchener’s own Hacksmith Industries, a group gathering millions of online followers for bringing favourite super heroes and imaginary contraptions to life.

“Take fictional ideas from comics, movies or video games and make real-working prototypes,” said James Hobson, founder of Hacksmith Industries. “We found it actually inspired young people, so it’s kind of like two birds one stone.”

On Sunday, there will be a panel discussion at the Apollo Cinema featuring Stargate Atlantis star, David Hewlett.

“He’ll be doing a panel and he’ll be talking about his experience,” said Riley Shortt of THEMUSEUM.