Corgi puppy befriends patient goat in Ayr
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:53AM EDT
Sasha, a 10-week-old puppy, has befriended Nanny, the eight-year-old goat. (Wag & Train / YouTube)
KITCHENER -- An unlikely friendship between a goat and a corgi puppy was caught on video in Ayr.
Ellie Ross says her goat, eight-year-old Nanny, "always befriends the young animals no matter what species."
Such was the case with Sasha, a 10-week-old Welsh corgi puppy, who is with Ross for training.
In the video, which was taken at Circle 8 Ranch on Monday, the pup is seen excitedly trying to get the attention of the goat, racing around and nipping at her.
She patiently endures, throwing in a couple gentle nudges with her head and hoof.