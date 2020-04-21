KITCHENER -- An unlikely friendship between a goat and a corgi puppy was caught on video in Ayr.

Ellie Ross says her goat, eight-year-old Nanny, "always befriends the young animals no matter what species."

Such was the case with Sasha, a 10-week-old Welsh corgi puppy, who is with Ross for training.

In the video, which was taken at Circle 8 Ranch on Monday, the pup is seen excitedly trying to get the attention of the goat, racing around and nipping at her.

She patiently endures, throwing in a couple gentle nudges with her head and hoof.