

The Canadian Press





Canadian Corey Conners has continued his improbable roll at one of golf's biggest tournaments.

The 27-year-old Listowel man found himself tied for the lead of the Masters after teeing off in the first group Thursday.

Conners, who received an invitation to the first major of the men's golf season by winning the Valero Texas Open on Sunday after Monday qualifying for the PGA Tour event, shot a 2-under 70 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Conners took sole possession of the lead with an eagle at the par-5 15th, which followed two straight birdies. But a three-putt bogey on the 18th dropped him back into a tie for top spot very early in the day.

Conners played in the 2015 Masters as an amateur, missing the cut.

Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., the 2003 Masters champion and only other Canadian in the field, also was on the course Thursday morning.