The provincial government has agreed to put $10 million toward a major redevelopment project in Stratford.

City officials say the 2018 Ontario budget includes $10 million to help turn the former Cooper train repair site into a new community hub.

According to the city, the redeveloped hub could possibly include an enhanced YMCA facility, a new facility for seniors’ activities, a student centre for the city’s University of Waterloo campus, a child care centre and housing.

City councillors voted in 2015 to preserve the 75,000-square-foot “annex lands” part of the site while opening the rest up for redevelopment.