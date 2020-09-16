KITCHENER -- As we near the first day of fall, the temperature roller coaster continues. From a frosty morning with record-breaking lows on Tuesday morning to double digit values Wednesday morning, it's been a busy week of weather in southern Ontario.

Mainly sunny conditions continue through the evening, despite haze from smoke due to the wildfires in the Western U.S.

It’s amazing how a substantial amount of haze from those terrible forest fires have travelled so far in the atmosphere.

Giving the sun this eerie glow at sunrise & sunset �� ☀️@StormHour @ThePhotoHour @ShannBradbury @weathernetwork @JessicaSmithCTV @StaceyALee pic.twitter.com/QDtH23nayQ — �������������������� �������� �� (@CHristophrP_) September 16, 2020

An approaching cold front brings the chance of showers in the evening and early overnight hours for some in southern Ontario, especially to areas north of the 401.

Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures return as a north wind gusts between 20 and 30 km/h on Thursday.

More patchy frost is possible Thursday and through the weekend with overnight lows near the freezing mark under clear conditions.

The stretch of sunshine is forecasted to last through the end of the summer season. The first day of autumn is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Here is the long range forecast: