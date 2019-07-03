

CTV Kitchener





You may have noticed that a sweet summer treat has been harder to find.

Strawberry season in the area is about two weeks behind last year, with pickers finally hitting the fields just last week.

“The delay of course was due to a cool, wet spring, mostly cool but very abnormal,” says Brian Gillespie, who runs Gillespie’s Garden with his wife, Pam.

The garden has been in business for decades, and the couples says this is the furthest back their crop has ever been pushed.

While some customers were disappointed to be turned away at their usual time, Gillespie says the end result was unaffected.

“Definitely some pent-up demand for strawberries and I must say, the berries are phenomenal right now,” he says. “We’re in peak season right now.”

Most customers seem to agree that the short wait was worthwhile.

“We were told, with the rain, it was going to be an exceptional year, other than the late,” says strawberry customer Gary.

He and others like him will be able to enjoy fresh local strawberries for about 2.5 weeks, Gillespie says, until about July 25.