KITCHENER -- It was a pleasant Friday in most of Southern Ontario with a mix of sun and clouds, although temperatures remain near if not below seasonal.

A few showers are possible Friday night, but most in the region will stay dry. Temperatures will drop near the freezing mark.

Areas like the Blue Mountains reported wet flurries Friday and there is potential for snow-rain showers for areas in the high elevations of Southern Ontario. Although for some isolated areas these could be the first flakes of the season, any wet flurries will likely melt on contact.

Waterloo Region can expect sunshine to start the weekend Saturday, and a brisk west wind gusting 20-40 km/h.

Clouds increase Saturday night and make for a mainly cloudy Sunday, with late day showers for Waterloo Region.

The unsettled pattern continues next week along with temperatures on the cool side of seasonal.