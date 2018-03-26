

CTV Kitchener





A surprising streak of dry, sunny weather is about to come to an end.

Waterloo Region has seen 11 straight days of mainly sunny skies, dating back to March 16.

Additionally, we’re on pace for one of the driest Marches on record. As of Monday morning, there had been 2.6 mm of rainfall recorded at the Region of Waterloo International Airport since March 1. If this were a normal month, that total would stand above 30 mm.

While we won’t likely hit that average total by Saturday, there is plenty of rain in the forecast.

A low-pressure system approaching Ontario is expected to bring rain starting early Tuesday morning in the extreme southwest.

With temperatures expected to be hovering around 0 C, freezing rain is possible in Waterloo Region and toward Stratford by mid-morning, around 7 a.m.

Temperatures will warm up by later in the morning, and rain will start falling off-and-on through Wednesday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, forecasts were calling for about 12 mm of rainfall in Waterloo Region, with more likely to the south – including about 25 mm being possible in the London area.

While we have seen a mostly dry and sunny month, temperatures have been lingering below normal values for March.

That too will change before the end of the month, with forecasts calling for a high of 11 C on Wednesday and a high of 12 C on Thursday.

Temperatures will then dip back below the seasonal average of 6 C in time for the Easter weekend.