Cooking fire at townhouse unit sends one to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 10:45PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after flames broke out at a Kitchener townhouse unit.
It happened Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. on Greenfield Avenue.
Fire officials say three people were home at the time when the fire started on the stove.
Before the three occupants fled the home, one of them tried to douse the flames but wasn’t successful.
One person was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters managed to contain the flames to the one unit; however damage in the kitchen is extensive and the rest of the home has smoke damage.
The residents have been displaced until repairs to the property can be made.