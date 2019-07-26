

Convicted killer Glenn Bauman made an appearance at the Kitchener courthouse on Thursday to hear when he’ll be sentenced.

Bauman was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his common-law wife, Linda Daniel, and her teenage daughter, Cheyenne Daniel.

When Bauman was found guilty by a jury earlier this month, the crown requested the sentencing to be delayed because Linda and Cheyenne's family lived out of town and they wanted to provide victim impact statements.

The judge will hear those statements on August 29.

First-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

But attorneys say they’re not sure if they’ll be asking for the two counts to be served concurrently or consecutively.

The jury agreed with the Crown that Bauman killed the pair at the home they shared in Wellesley Township in 2011and burned their remains in barrels.

Bauman moved to Alberta soon after and their disappearance went unreported for five years.