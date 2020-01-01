KITCHENER -- Regional Police are looking into a reported New Year's Eve convenience store robbery.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of McKay Street in Cambridge around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to officials.

Police say no weapon was seen and that the male left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen walking south on McKay Street. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with an average build and scars on his face.

No injuries resulted from the incident.

Anyone with information regarding to the report is asked to contact police.