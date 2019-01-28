Featured
Convenience store in Cambridge reportedly robbed
Police are looking for information regarding an alleged robbery in Cambridge. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 1:55PM EST
A Cambridge convenience store was reportedly robbed on Sunday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the business on Barbara Street around 3:25 p.m.
A male had reportedly brandished a weapon and demanded cash and merchandise from the employee working there.
No physical injuries were reported, and police say that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.