

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A homemade sign drew controversy at a house in Waterloo during Wilfrid Laurier University’s homecoming festivities on Saturday.

The sign was made with a bed sheet and spray paint.

It read, “She called you daddy 4 [sic] 18 years. Now it’s our turn.”

A photo of the sign quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing a mix of reactions.

“I didn’t think anyone in this community would do something so terrible,” said Isabella Spencer, 12, who sent CTV a photo of the sign.

Regional police attended the scene and asked those responsible to take it down.

“We took it down because we would never do something with the intention of upsetting people,” said Jeff.

He and the others at the Regina Street North address defended the sign as a joke, saying that time would be better spent focusing on victims of sexual assault.

Still, he offered an in-person apology to anyone who felt so compelled.

“If anyone would like a personal apology, feel free to stop by and we’ll have a talk with you,” he said.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin condemned the sign on social media.

“On behalf of @WRPSToday members, we share our communities [sic] concern over the offensive sign displayed. The sign was inappropriate, demeaning, and unacceptable. We must be better & do more,” Larkin said in a Tweet.

A spokesperson for WLU could not confirm whether the sign makers were students, but did say that a student code of conduct would be referred to if they were found to be students.