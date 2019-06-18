

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed that containers dumped near Brantford last February were filled with left-over chemical waste from an illegal drug lab.

They say there were four separate incidents where containers were found in two locations.

Two sites were discovered on the weekend of February 4 in the area of Spalding Avenue and Golf Road.

The other two were spotted a few days later in the area of Edge Street and Glenwood Drive.

All the containers, which were wrapped in heavy plastic and tape, contained unknown chemicals.

Samples were sent out for analysis.

Police have now confirmed that the chemicals are consistent with those used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and could be byproducts from an illegal drug lab.

They’re asking anyone who comes across an illegal dump site not to touch the containers and report them immediately to police.