GUELPH -- While the message from Public Health to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic is clear, the message for drug users conflicts: never use alone.

"They're conflicting messages because to be much more socially disconnected from each other," said Raechelle Devereaux, executive director for Guelph GHC. "There's much greater risk for overdose in our community."

Guelph's CTS site has remained open for seven days a week during the pandemic, but has adjusted its essential service drastically like many others.

Visitors are now limited to a single entrance and everyone who enters is screened for symptoms.

"Marginalized populations often have complex health conditions to a greater extent than the general public," said Devereaux.

Visitors who have COVID-19 symptoms are still allowed to use the site, but will be referred to further testing.

"I would just make sure I was completely gowned u and safe and then I'd ask them to wear a mask," said Jillian Smith, a nurse at the Guelph CTS site. "That would be a situation where I was meticulously cleaning after they had consumed and left."

The CTS site has moved from its original 300-square-foot space to one that allows for more physical distancing.

The new community room has roughly 700 square feet of space with a divider in the middle between the two consumption booths.

"There's much greater space between staff and clients as well as between clients themselves," said Devereaux.

The centre is continuing to offer harm reduction supply during the pandemic as well.

"Despite what's going on outside, people are still living with substance abuse," said Cory Gillies, a youth outreach coordinator. "It's important they have access to basic sterile, clean supplies so they can at least use safely."