The Region of Waterloo’s new interim consumption and treatment services site is anticipated to be open to the public in four weeks.

Officials say a contractor is now on site of the Kitchener facility preparing the space.

The 150 Duke Street West location was decided earlier this year.

“We have just been waiting for federal approvals to be able to operate the site which we’ve obtained,” said acting medical officer of health Hsiu-Li Wang. “The region has funded the interim services, but the plan is this will be permanent services.

“We are still waiting on the province to get back to us on our funding request for permanent services.”

The region has committed $730,000 to help get the site up and running. This price tag also includes providing services for up to six months after the doors are opened.

The CTS facility will give people a safe place to use drugs while being monitored by health officials, with the goal being to reduce overdose deaths.

As of August this year, it’s estimated that 46 people have died in Waterloo Region from overdoses.