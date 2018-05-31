

Owners have anxiously awaited the arrival of the Tesla Model 3 sedan in Canada.

The time has come, and for one local man, it’s more than just the excitement of the new model, but also the convenience of it.

“I love the technology. I’m excited about not having to stop at the gas station, not having to manage any oil changes. I’m pretty excited about that and the performance as well,” says Tobiasz Dankiewicz, a new Tesla owner.

Dankiewicz ordered his Tesla over two years ago, and he’s been counting down the days until its arrival.

“I originally put the order in April 1, 2016. That’s 789 days ago from order to pick up. There’s a pretty lucrative tax incentive, you get 14 thousand dollars back on the purchase of the vehicle,” he says.

The desire to want to contribute to a cleaner environment is a compelling reason for people to purchase an electric vehicle.

“Electric cars are a positive answer to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and emission of greenhouse gasses in our atmosphere,” says Jatin Nathwani, executive director of the Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Energy.

The University of Waterloo has a smart level three charging station, where consumers can charge their car within 15 minutes. There are also a handful of level two charging stations at the university, as well as across the region, which take about five hours to charge the vehicle.

“I have absolutely zero doubt that the ability to charge the electric vehicles across Ontario will be there, as the consumer demand picks up,” says Nathwani.

The Tesla 3 aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles. According to the manufacturer’s website the Model 3 starts at $45,600 before provincial green car incentives.

With files from CTVNews.ca