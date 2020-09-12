KITCHENER -- Construction will close the roundabout near St. Jacobs this weekend.

The region says the expressway will be closed northbound at King Street North starting on Saturday evening. Arthur Street heading southbound will be closed at Listowel Road. The closures will remain in place until 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Regional officials say the closure will let crews finish surface paving in the area.

The roundabout was first shutdown the weekend of Aug. 8 when the repairs began.