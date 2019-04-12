

CTV Kitchener





A portion of Weber Street East will be closed again for construction for five months beginning next week.

The Region of Waterloo is set to begin the reconstruction project on April 15.

Planned for the project are a new road, curb, gutter and sidewalks, as well as underground infrastructure, replacing the storm and sanitary sewers as well as the water main.

The closure will stretch from Queen Street to Cameron Street and is expected to last nearly half of the year. According to the region’s website, the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 29.

It’s part of an $11-million project.

Both eastbound lanes will be closed for the duration of the project. One lane will remain open heading westbound. Traffic, including bus routes, will be diverted along Duke and King.

Last year, the region completed the same improvements on a stretch of Weber Street East spanning from Cameron Street North to Borden Avenue.

In that instance, westbound traffic was allowed through on the left-most lane.