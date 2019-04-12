

CTV Kitchener





Another portion of Weber Street East will be closed for construction for five months beginning on Monday.

The Region of Waterloo originally indicated that the reconstruction would begin on April 15, closing all but one lane between Queen and Cameron Streets.

Crews spent this week getting the site ready for construction and have confirmed that it will begin, along with the road closures, on April 22.

Planned for the project are a new road, curb, gutter and sidewalks, as well as underground infrastructure, replacing the storm and sanitary sewers and the water main.

The closure will is expected to last nearly half of the year. According to the region’s website, the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 29.

It’s part of an $11-million project.

Both eastbound lanes will be closed for the duration of the project. One lane will remain open heading westbound. Traffic, including bus routes, will be diverted along Duke and King.

Last year, the region completed the same improvements on a stretch of Weber Street East spanning from Cameron Street North to Borden Avenue.

In that instance, westbound traffic was allowed through on the left-most lane.