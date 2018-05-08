

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo’s transportation master plan was discussed at a Waterloo city council meeting on Monday.

As part of the plan, construction work on several major roads in the city could be proposed.

Certain sections of Erbsville Road, University Avenue, Erb Street, Northfield Drive, and Fischer-Hallman Road could be widened to four lanes.

The master plan is currently in its third phase and will be finalized at a council meeting on June 4 before being sent back to council for approval.