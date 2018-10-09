

CTV Kitchener





A major construction project has brought road closures and lane reductions to an already-busy area of Guelph.

Woodlawn Road was reduced to one lane in each direction on Tuesday as the city begins construction on a three-metre wide multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Hanlon Expressway has also closed in both directions at Speedvale Avenue.

“It’s going to be awful to get in and out and all that stuff, so it’s going to impact us greatly,” said Betty Miskie, assistant manager at the nearby Good Will.

Construction will include replacing underground sewers and pipes.

Once that has been installed, the city said Woodlawn Road would be closed at Imperial Road for about a month.

A public timeline for the project estimates completion by June 2019.