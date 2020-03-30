KITCHENER -- Construction on the new Carl Zehr Square has begun in downtown Kitchener.

The city is completely redoing the nearly 30-year-old courtyard in front of City Hall, including the stage, water fountain/skating rink and sitting areas.

Drainage and electrical work as well as other major infrastructural upgrades will also be done at the same time.

Crews have blocked off the square and closed off College Street next to City Hall.

Construction is expected to continue until spring of 2021.

City Council approved the upgrades in February of this year and the project is expected to cost $12 million.

Construction across Ontario is considered an essential service and can continue to operate during the state of emergency. The city says the construction company has already put in place the necessary protocols to keep workers safe and healthy.

Once the work on Carl Zehr Square is complete, the area in front of the Duke Street entrance to City Hall will be upgraded. That work is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and end in the fall of that year.