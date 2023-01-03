Conservation authorities urge caution around waterways ahead of rainfall

An expected 30 millimetres of rain in southern Ontario over the next two days has prompted statements from the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA).

On Monday, the GRCA posted a watershed conditions statement urging the public to be cautious around the Grand River watershed from Tuesday until Wednesday.

They say that no significant flooding is anticipated, but higher river flows will increase risk in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

GRCA adds that residents should stay off any ice still remaining on local bodies of water.

Banks next to rivers and creeks may still be slippery with ice and pose a risk with fast-moving water nearby.

Parents are encouraged to keep children and pets away from all watercourses.

In the neighbouring Upper Thames River watershed, traditional low-lying flood plane areas could be inundated due to high water levels and saturated ground conditions.

The UTRCA says serious flooding is not expected at this time, but residents are urged to use “extreme caution” nears rivers, streams, ditches and ponds.