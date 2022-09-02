Conflicting traffic signs posted in error at four Guelph locations

Several incorrectly installed signs in Guelph are leading to confusion among drivers.

At four location, signs were installed in error on either side of the street, with one telling drivers they were entering into the beginning of a 40-kilometre per hour zone – while across the street a sign warned drivers they were leaving a 40 km/h zone.

”As part of a new initiative to reduce the speed limit on local neighbourhood roads in Guelph to 40 km/h, we’re working with a third-party sign installation company to install new signs. At entry and exit points to and from neighbourhoods, 40km/h area begins or ends signs are being installed on both sides of the roadway facing traffic as they enter or exit a neighbourhood,” said Paul Hutchison, supervisor of traffic engineering with the City of Guelph. “The error related to one side of the street being signed begins and the other side ends, which led to some confusion.”

Hutchison said corrections to these errors are being completed, and the appropriate signage will be in place by day’s end on Sept. 2.