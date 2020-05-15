GUELPH -- Shearer’s Foods in Guelph has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says they have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the infected employee, and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

In a release, the company says, “The team member did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk.”

Shearer’s Foods says they have conducted a deep clean of the contracted area and will remain open.

Shearer’s Foods is a private brand and contract food manufacturer that makes chips, cookies, crackers and other snack foods.