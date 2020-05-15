Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Guelph food plant
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 10:08PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 15, 2020 11:09PM EDT
Shearer's Foods in Guelph has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. (CTV Kitchener/Terry Kelly)
GUELPH -- Shearer’s Foods in Guelph has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company says they have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the infected employee, and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
In a release, the company says, “The team member did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk.”
Shearer’s Foods says they have conducted a deep clean of the contracted area and will remain open.
Shearer’s Foods is a private brand and contract food manufacturer that makes chips, cookies, crackers and other snack foods.