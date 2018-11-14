

An update on the investigation into a triple homicide is to be held on Thursday morning.

Three Six Nations residents were found killed near the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Nov. 4.

Police identified them as Melissa Miller, 37, Alan Porter, 33, and Michael Jamieson, 32.

A source had told CTV that Miller had had a relationship with a man who was found murdered in the area a year before, Douglas Hill.

Police said earlier in the investigation that the triple homicide was not being considered connected to that murder.

Members of the OPP and the Six Nations Police Service planned the conference to provide more details of the murders.

It was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 15.