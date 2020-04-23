KITCHENER -- The president of Conestoga Meats confirms there are positive COVID-19 cases at the company's Breslau plant.

It's not yet clear how many employees have positive results, but the meat-packing company says it became aware of the cases this week.

Conestoga Meats adds thatthose who were in contact with the positive cases are now self-isolating for two weeks. The plant is reportedly undergoing complete daily sanitation of its production areas.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating after two complaints on Wednesday about a lack of social distancing measures at the plant.

The ministry says an inspector has been assigned and the investigation is ongoing.

President of Conestoga Meats Arnold Drung says a number of prevention measures are in place, including daily temperature and symptom screening by a nurse for all employees.

He adds they've also added the use of personal protective equipment including masks and visors, as well as begun staggering breaks and shift times to reduce the number of people in common areas.

Officials say the company has also repurposed meeting rooms and added heated tents to make extra space for employees.