Conestoga College students vote in favour of universal transit pass

Students at Conestoga College have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a universal Grand River Transit (GRT) pass for the fall 2024 semester.

The Conestoga College student association, Conestoga Students Inc. (CSI) says of the 9,463 students at Waterloo Region campuses who voted, 93 per cent supported the implementation of the U-Pass at the college.

“Transit is a critical tool for making our region more affordable, sustainable and liveable,” Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman said in a news release. “With this vote, Conestoga College students have chosen to support an easy-to-use and unlimited transportation option to get around the community.”

CSI adds that the pass is implemented through an ancillary fee on students’ invoices and will save them over $680 annually compared to existing GRT term passes.

The program will begin on Sept. 1 of next year if the Region of Waterloo ratifies it during their 2024 budget.

Both Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo already have U-Pass programs in place.

Grand River Transit said they are hoping to help keep up with demand.

"As part of the 2024 budget, there are over 45,000 transit service hours being requested to help serve residents in the Region and support the implantation of a U-Pass for Conestoga College,” said a spokesperson with Grand River Transit.