Conestoga College requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KITCHENER -

Staff and students going to Conestoga College this semester will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The policy came into effect on Tuesday.

An update on the college's website said the policy is "intended to support the continued health and safety of students, employees and community members."

Enforcing the policy will be done in stages, according to university officials. As of Sept. 7, students living in residence or participating in varsity sports or specific academic programs must provide proof of vaccination.

Anyone else coming to campus must provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 1.

Proof can be uploaded using the school's mobile safety app.

Exceptions to the policy will be granted based on medical reasons or other grounds protected under the Human Rights Code.