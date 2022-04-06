Conestoga College keeping mask and vaccine rules for Spring semester

Conestoga College will continue with its vaccine and mask requirement for the Spring semester.

The school, based in the south-end of Kitchener, made the announcement Wednesday.

A press release from President John Tibbits stated that: "given the surge in infections in our local community and across Ontario, Conestoga will maintain current vaccination and masking requirements for all students, employees and visitors into the Spring 2022 semester."

On Wednesday, health officials in Ontario reported 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care. There were also 32 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The public health dashboard for the Region of Waterloo showed 42 people receiving medical care and seven patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

"These measures will help keep our campuses safe and protect all members of our college community, including the most vulnerable, as we move through the next phase of the pandemic," the press release continued.

Conestoga College said it will monitor and re-evaluate the rules over next few months.