KITCHENER -- Highway 6 outside of Caledonia could reopen Friday after being closed for weeks.

Protests started on Feb. 24 in solidarity with Wet’Suwet’En hereditary chiefs in their pipeline protest.

But even as other blockades around the country came down, the one on Highway 6 continued to grow.

OPP have been monitoring the blockade throughout the protests in an effort to maintain peace and public safety.

But on Thursday there was a significant update.

Police said the demonstrators were working to clear the barricades on the bypass.

Then on Friday the Ministry of Transportation will arrange to remove the concrete barriers.

OPP expect the road will reopen after it’s been through a complete inspection.

They’re thanking the public for their patience during the closure.