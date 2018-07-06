

CTV Kitchener





A report released July 6 by the Sexual Assault Task Force indicates a concern over police interviews with people who said they were victims of sexual assault.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin asked the community to put together the task force, calling for more training and understanding.

This following a report released last year that showed one out of four sexual assault cases were dismissed by police as baseless, higher than the national average of one in five.

The Sexual Assault Task Force reviewed 78 cases.

Of those, it was found that 40 per cent of cases involved inappropriate interviews.

An inappropriate interview could match any of the following criteria:

Blame or interrogation tactics used

A lack of understanding around trauma and memory

Improper terminology or demeaning language used.

The report will be tabled at the police board meeting next week, where more information is expected.