When the Franklin Boulevard bridge over Highway 401 is rebuilt, it will include a separate trail to allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross the highway while avoiding traffic.

It’s hoped that the trail will eliminate the dangerous conditions that have led to multiple deaths of pedestrians and cyclists along that stretch of Franklin.

But while there’s a plan in place for the highway crossing itself, concerns remain about what people not behind the wheel of a vehicle will find as they get to and from the bridge.

Cambridge Coun. Mike Devine says pedestrians and cyclists will have to cross the ramps to and from the westbound side of the 401 at the same level as traffic.

“We find that very dangerous,” he says.

”We need a proper way for pedestrians to cross the 401 in a safe manner.”

Franklin Boulevard is a regional road, while the province looks after the highway. Devine says he hopes one of those levels of government will find an alternative to having pedestrians mix with traffic at the ramps.

The Franklin bridge is being demolished and rebuilt this year as part of a project to widen the 401 to 10 lanes through Cambridge.

Construction work will leave Franklin closed at the highway for much of the year. While the work is expected to take place between March and November, and exact timetable for closing Franklin to traffic has not been made public.