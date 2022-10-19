Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
“It exceeds or is at the height of my bedroom windows,” said Frances Bowler, referencing the large pile of dirt seen behind her home. “And that’s ridiculous.”
The Saginaw Golf Club was sold to a Toronto-area developer in 2015 with plans to build 368 residential units on the 65-acre site.
Residents who live nearby said they are not trying to stop construction of the project, but instead want to mitigate the mess they said it is leaving behind.
“I might as well be in a prison garden where you walk around the bricks. I mean, this is ridiculous,” Bowler said, referring to the dirt pile as a “black ski hill.”
“The headlines are going to read ‘81-year-old skis in Cambridge.’ No way,” she joked.
Bowler said it is impacting her property as well. She brought new garden furniture but couldn’t use it because of the flying dirt.
“It’s now blowing right in through our upstairs window,” said Gary Alford, another resident, who referred to the dirt piles as “Mt. Dustmore.”
Concerns have been brought up to the consulting firm working with the developer.
Construction crews added another layer of tarp along the fence to try and contain the dust, but residents said it hasn’t helped much.
“It certainly is a health hazard, which concerns me at my age. Can’t get to a hospital and at 81 years old, I don’t need that,” Bowler said.
Concerns have been brought up to the consulting firm working with the developer. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
The City of Cambridge said it does not have a dust-control bylaw in place.
“The Saginaw development is working towards a subdivision agreement and until it is in place they are covered under the grading bylaw,” said the City of Cambridge in an email. “It allows for earth moving, grading and land disturbance when the disturbed area is 0.5 hectares or greater. It does not limit the size of the topsoil pile but does note that a buffer area is to be provided around the pile and that if the pile is left untouched for 30 days, it must be stabilized (i.e. covered by mulch, vegetation or a cover).”
CTV News reached out to the developer, Laurelcrest Homes, but did not hear back.
According to residents, the development is still at least a couple of years from being complete. But residents said they are not sure how long before their mounting frustration reaches its peak.
“It’s the height and the length. We have no view,” said Bowler.
