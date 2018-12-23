

CTV Kitchener





The Perth District Health Unit is sounding the alarm on opioid overdoses.

There have been four deaths in the last few weeks which are suspected to be drug-related, specifically opioids which may have been mixed with other drugs.

“What we are hearing is methamphetamine and heroin cut with fentanyl,” says Miriam Klassen, the CEO for the county’s health unit.

Compare that to 2017 when Perth County only had one confirmed opioid-related fatality.

While provincial data shows there has been no significant increase in emergency room visits, Klassen says those numbers may be misleading.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t capture what’s happening in the community. People may not present to an emergency room when they’re having an opioid overdose, often because of the stigma and fear.”

To combat that issue Ontario has created the Good Samaritan Law.

“You can’t be charged for simple possession if you call 911 to report an overdose for yourself or someone else,” says Klassen.

She also has a warning for drug users.

“It’s important to understand the naloxone can wear off quicker than the opioid and you can go back into overdose. It’s really important to call 911.”

There are few things drug users can do to protect themselves. The health unit says to prevent an overdose: don’t mix drugs, try only small amounts, don’t use alone and keep a naloxone kit on hand.

The health unit has created the Perth Opioid Strategy group to monitor the situation. It includes members of the police, fire department, school board, mental health and addiction services.

They’ll be meeting in January to discuss a plan to combat the community crisis.