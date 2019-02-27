

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are asking for help in finding a Waterloo Region woman.

Eileen Holley, 35, was last seen in December of 2018. There was no word on where she was last seen.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing.

She is described as five feet seven inches, 120 pounds with a partially shaved head and blue eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent downtown Kitchener and downtown Cambridge.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police.