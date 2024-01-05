KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Concern for wellbeing of missing Waterloo teen

    (Twitter/Waterloo Regional Police Service) (Twitter/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

    Waterloo regional police are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Waterloo.

    In a social media post, police said there is concern for Shylah’s wellbeing.

    She was last seen wearing bright pink pants, a grey sweater, black Jordan shoes and a beige Jordan backpack.

    Any with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Amid a 'moderately severe' flu season, here's how to protect your kids

    Infections are rising across Canada as the country deals with the so-called triple threat of respiratory illnesses, with one pediatric specialist warning amid a 'moderately severe' influenza season that it's important to protect vulnerable populations -- especially young children, who are at higher risk of developing complications.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News