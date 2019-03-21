

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking for a man who was last seen in Waterloo in December.

Brady Wind, 33, is described as white, five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.

He had short brown hair with a receding hairline and police say he usually sports facial hair.

Police say there is concern for his wellbeing due to the fact that he has not been in contact with his family.

After months of searching, investigators are now appealing to the public to try and locate him.