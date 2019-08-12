

Police are actively seeking a Kitchener man who was last seen on Aug. 3.

Provincial police in South Bruce say that William Kuhn, 47, was last seen walking away from a residence in Chesley, Ont.

According to a press release, he was "in an agitated state."

They say he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Kuhn is described as a being six feet one inch tall. He weighs around 250 lbs.

He was wearing a red bandana, blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes at the time.

Provincial police say that there is concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.