Concern for well-being of two missing 14-year-olds: WRPS
Pair of missing teens from Waterloo
Waterloo -
Regional police are asking for the public's help to find two 14-year-olds reported missing from Waterloo.
They tweeted photos of Skakila Ramjohn and Owen Sonphrom on Monday morning.
Police said the pair were last seen Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in Uptown Waterloo.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
The social media post noted that there is a concern for Ramjohn and Sonphrom’s well-being.