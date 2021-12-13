Concern for well-being of two missing 14-year-olds: WRPS

Waterloo -

Regional police are asking for the public's help to find two 14-year-olds reported missing from Waterloo.

They tweeted photos of Skakila Ramjohn and Owen Sonphrom on Monday morning.

Police said the pair were last seen Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in Uptown Waterloo.

MISSING PERSONS:



Shakila Ramjohn and Owen Sonphrom, both 14, from Waterloo.



The pair were last seen on December 12, 2021, around 9:30 p.m., in uptown Waterloo. There is concern for their well-being.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. pic.twitter.com/UMgqSv2SPF — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 13, 2021

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The social media post noted that there is a concern for Ramjohn and Sonphrom​’s well-being.