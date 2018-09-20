

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

Ashlyn Kamenawatimin, 12, is described as indigenous, approximately 5’ feet tall, 80-85 lbs., with medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Wenonah Wesley, 14, is described as indigenous with shoulder length dark hair.

Police did not provide a photo of Wesley.

They say they’re concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212.