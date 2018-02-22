

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





As waterways in the Grand River watershed continued to run high, officials said Thursday that their focus was on the lower portion of the watershed.

In Brantford, which saw flooding significant enough that the city ordered evacuations for 2,200 homes, the river continued to flow faster than it had during the historic 1974 flood.

Flow rates topped out at 3,000 cubic metres per second Wednesday morning. Twenty-four hours later, flows remained above 2,000 cubic metres per second. Flows of 400 cubic metres per second are enough to push the river past its banks and flood low-lying areas in Brantford.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said a large ice jam remained in place in the Tutela Heights area in the city’s south end, backing up the river and causing higher water levels than normal upstream of the jam.

When the jam released, a surge of water and ice would likely head downstream toward Caledonia and Cayuga, where low-lying areas had already flooded. According to the GRCA, water levels in these areas would likely stay high for another week.

Further downstream, a Canadian Coast Guard ship was once again deployed to the mouth of the river at Lake Erie to break up ice and reduce the possibility of ice jams that could cause significant flooding for areas around Dunnville and Port Maitland.

The Nith River peaked in Ayr late Wednesday night.

North Dumfries Township officials said water levels decreased by 30 centimetres within 12 hours, but high water was expected to continue in the community for several days. Tannery Street in Ayr was closed as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

By mid-morning, flows had peaked at approximately 350 cubic metres per second in the downstream community of Canning – three times the level that causes low-lying flooding.

The Nith feeds the Grand in Paris, meaning water levels will increase again there and in Brantford once the Nith’s crest reaches that area.

Also being watched closely was the Eramosa River in Puslinch Township, where two ice jams had formed.

Across the watershed, the GRCA was warning people to stay away from waterways due to the speed and unpredictability with which they were flowing.