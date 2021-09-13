Computers, equipment stolen from new medical clinic in Paris, Ont.

Paris -

A walk-in and family medical centre in Paris, Ont. was forced to close its doors Monday after multiple computers were stolen from the facility overnight.

The Paris Medical Clinic opened during the pandemic and has only been serving the community for four months.

Dr. Ali Abdulhussein, who owns the centre, says six of their iMac computers were stolen overnight along with a new diagnostic tool.

He estimates the value between $10,000 and $15,000.

Dr. Abdulhussein said there are security cameras throughout the facility, but not along the hall where the patient rooms are for privacy reasons, or in the rooms where the computers were taken.

Ontario Provincial Police are in the early stages of the investigation and believe the break-in happened between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. Monday.

An OPP spokesperson said the suspects entered a vacant unit on the side of the building then broke through the drywall into an adjacent cannabis store that is not yet open to the public.

Police said the suspects then broke through drywall again to gain access to the medical clinic.

They're looking for three possible suspects but do not yet have descriptions.

Dr. Abdulhussein says he's confident no patient information was compromised.

The clinic plans to add even more surveillance and security systems to the facility.

They've already bought three new iMac computers and are aiming to resume seeing patients on Tuesday.