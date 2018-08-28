

Ontario Provincial Police say they will be releasing an update to an unsolved murder investigation from 1988.

Thera Dieleman was an 80-year-old woman, found beaten and strangled in her home just east of Innerkip.

Using DNA recovered from the scene, a company from Virginia has created composite sketches.

They show what the killer may have looked like at the time as well as now.

Police are searching for the suspect, who would have been driving a red flatbed farm truck.

It is described as having white lettering on the doors, dual rear wheels and a black headboard behind the cab, police said.

The new suspect information unveiled in the 30-year-old cold case had police hoping to ‘reinvigorate’ the investigation.

A press conference was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in London.

A $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered.