Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a carjacking and assault incident.

It happened on Sept. 10 around 7:12 a.m. on Haldimand Highway 56 in Canfield.

Two suspects approached the victim as he was exiting his vehicle to unlock the entry gate.

He was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, and his vehicle was used to flee the scene, travelling northbound on Haldimand Highway 56.

The vehicle was described as a red Pontiac Vibe hatchback.

One suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old and wearing a grey hoodie style sweatshirt.

The other suspect is described as male with a darker skin complexion, approximately 25 years old with short dark hair, dark eyes and wearing a dark-coloured jacket over a black hoodie.

Haldimand County OPP were still investigating.