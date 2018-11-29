

The completion of renovations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital have halted again, for the ninth time this year.

The keys to the building were supposed to be handed over on December 3, but hospital officials say that will not happen.

The latest delay was discussed at a board meeting Wednesday evening.

There are no details as to why the delay and a schedule for completion has not been finalized.

Construction at the hospital began in 2014.

The community can expect an open letter on Friday from the president and CEO to iron out the details.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran