SHAKESPEARE -- A pile of dirt is all that’s left of Jodi Trachsel’s family home.

Last month, her house went up in flames. The fire destroyed everything.

“We were all like completely heartbroken,” Trachsel said. “It had to be torn down in order to get the flames out. So within a couple of hours, it was a full two-story home and then it was just to the ground.”

The home had been in her family for seven generations and is one of the oldest homes in Shakespeare. Trachsel said her children were the last generation to live in the house.

For the last eight years, the century-old home was being used to house single mothers and families that were starting over.

Since the house was sitting empty, the family gave the home to people who needed a place to stay until they got back on their feet, including one woman who was homeless.

“In that time frame that she was here, she was able to regain her credit, buy a new car and obtain another place,” Trachsel said.

The community is now giving back, starting a GoFundMe to help Trachsel replace a well on the property.

Trachsel’s parents currently live in another house on the property that relies on the well for water.

“When this house burnt down, obviously it contaminated the well. So my parents had no water.”

A temporary pump has been installed at her parents' house, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Trachsel said while she’s devastated a piece of family history is gone, she’s grateful for the support.

“We’ve just always have tried to figure it out ourselves and this I can’t. I can’t figure this out myself, and that’s hard on me," she said.